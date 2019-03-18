According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament the NPP has disgraced and embarrassed him enough.

A very bitter Ken Agyapong noted that party has not been fair to him, having been used to do the hatchet work on radio and TV and only to be disgraced in public.

He also added that top party hierarchy members came to his house to beg him to ‘destroy’ investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

After mounting a spirited defense for the party against undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, I was disgraced in parliament like a child,” the fuming Assin Central lawmaker said on Oman FM.

“Look at how the party is using me and eventually will disgrace me. I have had enough and I am quitting I am telling you in plain words. Before the Anas video came out, those who had the chance to preview it were alarmed and knew it will put the party in a bad light. They sent emissaries to my house at dawn to go and defend the party; thereafter they disgraced me in parliament.

“Anybody who is at the NPP headquarters lobbying to be a Minister if I am not an MP he cannot run me down. Nobody can also come and ask me to leave my house at 7am and go to defend the party on radio or television. Politics is not the only means through which one can make it. I am tired of NPP and the embarrassments,” he said.