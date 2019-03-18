He said Agyapong is scheming for him to be replaced as the regional Minister with the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Affenyo-Markin.

Kwamena Duncan made this revelation after the vociferous MP had accused him of awarding numerous contracts to himself.

Kennedy Agyapong had alleged that the Minister had awarded over 50 contracts to himself since the NPP took power in 2017.

However, Kwamena Duncan has refuted those allegations in a rejoinder released to the media.

He said, "I wish to categorically state that since I took over as a regional Minister, the region has not received a road contract more than 30 which he Mr. Kennedy Agyapong is a living testimony."

"I see this attempt by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong as one of his bid to lobby my position for his good friend Hon. Afenyo Markin, the Member Of Parliament for Effutu Constituency.”

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW

RE: YOU’RE A THIEF FOR AWARDING 50 ROAD CONTRACTS TO YOURSELF

My attention has been drawn to a false story circulating in social media regarding an allegation made by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, that I am a thief for awarding 50 road contracts to myself. This news didn’t come to me as a surprise because Mr. Kennedy Agyapong wanted his friend to become the regional Minister which he was refused.

I wish to categorically state that since I took over as a regional Minister, the region has not received a road contract more than 30 which he Mr. Kennedy Agyapong is a living testimony.

I would want to state with no equivocation that I have not awarded any road contracts to myself as Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has alleged.

However, it is Mr. Kennedy Agyapong who is always in the media to threaten our Party leaders for contracts.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong started these allegations when Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah (The Ag. Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority) had refused him a contract worth $293million concerning the National Identification Card.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong did not loose focus on this NIA contract until he and his wife Stella Wilson, were awarded Ghc100million contract by the then energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko to supply 150Watts LED street lights.

I see this attempt by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong as one of his bid to lobby my position for his good friend Hon. Afenyo Markin, the Member Of Parliament for Effutu Constituency

I would want to encourage all readers to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Thank you.

Signed

Kwamena Duncan

Regional Minister

Central Region, Cape Coast