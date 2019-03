In a video that has gone viral on social media, the vociferous MP was seen hurling verbal abuse at the police commander.

There has been a series of unrests on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba since the sacking of two senior lecturers by the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni.

The protests have resulted in the demolition of the Junior Common Room, the windscreen of the Students Representative Council bus and a notice board.

