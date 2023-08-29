Kennedy Agyapong storms NPP headquarters for disciplinary committee hearing

In a widely circulated video Mr Agyapong, the outspoken lawmaker is seen threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over alleged attacks on his agents.

He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Sunday, disclosed that Mr Agyapong will be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on Monday clarified that the comment about a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates conference was not a threat.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.