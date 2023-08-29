ADVERTISEMENT
Kennedy Agyapong storms NPP headquarters for disciplinary committee hearing

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has arrived at the party headquarters to face the elections committee.

Kennedy Agyapong at NPP headquarters
Kennedy Agyapong at NPP headquarters

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central is also expected to meet the party’s disciplinary committee over his conduct during the special delegates elections last weekend.

In a widely circulated video Mr Agyapong, the outspoken lawmaker is seen threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over alleged attacks on his agents.

He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Sunday, disclosed that Mr Agyapong will be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on Monday clarified that the comment about a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates conference was not a threat.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
