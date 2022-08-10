Kofi Akpaloo questions NDC for refusing to attend IPAC meetings

His comment comes after the NDC assured Ghanaians that the party "will not sit aloof" for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), "to collude with the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2024 elections" through the decision by the election management body to use the Ghana card as the sole identity for the registration of new voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

Earlier, the EC warned Ghanaians to ensure they obtain their Ghana Cards in order not to be disenfranchised in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare earlier said the Ghana Card will be a requirement for voting in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Joy News, the EC official opined that without a Ghana Card, one will not be registered to vote.

He has thus warned prospective voters to obtain their Ghana Cards.

"Commission in collaboration with our partners took the decision that now let us have the Ghana Card as the main requirement.

"So what this means is that as soon as you acquire your Ghana Card with a continuous registration, you just go to our district office where you are located then you go and register and your name will be put on the roll of voters," he said.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe also backed the point raised by Dr. Bossman that the Ghana card will be the sole identity for registration.

He stated that "You will not be registered to vote if you do not have a Ghana card."

But the NDC said it will fully apprise the general public of the implications of the statements made by the EC in the coming days on this absurd and unreasonable decision.

The party in a statement noted that "the suspicion of collusion between the ruling party and the Electoral Commission to rig elections for the ruling party continues to drive the situation towards dispute and potential violence."

The strategy further urged the Electoral Commission to "identify the sources of public mistrust in its electioneering systems and processes and take necessary action or make recommendations for addressing them," it added.

But Kofi Akpaloo reacting to the development in an interview on Onua TV on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, chastised the leadership of the NDC for constantly refusing to attend Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings to make contributions to Ghana's electoral reforms.

He said: "NDC has strongly refused to attend IPAC meetings since the 2020 general elections and they feel that without them we cannot hold meetings to take decisions because they see Ghana be either for NDC or NPP."

"Can the NDC leadership boldly and openly say that the party has not been served letters to attend IPAC meetings to discuss Ghana's electoral reforms?" he quizzed.