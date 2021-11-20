Kojo Tsikata: The late 85-year-old will be given a private burial - Family reveals

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, confirmed the news via a tweet thus: "News is that Ghana’s greatest intelligence & counter-intelligence mind-ever, Capt. (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata, has just passed away".

Following his demise, the family of the late soldier has publicly stated that he will be given a private burial according to his wish.

A statement issued by the family and co-signed by Col Joshua Agbotui (RTD) and Fui S Tsikata said there is going to be a private burial ceremony in accordance with his wishes.

Pulse Ghana

“The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata regrets to announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday 20th November 2021. He was 85.

” In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private funeral,” the statement said.

Kojo Tsikata was the former Head of National Security of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).