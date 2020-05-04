According to him, some persons in the NDC hierarchy are plotting to create fake Facebook accounts to destroy him.

Koku Anyidoho disclosed that he will be doing a press conference very soon to expose the evil deeds of NDC.

In an interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said: "I will be doing a press conference soon to reveal some secrets and evil plot against me."

"I will be exposing some of the NDC members who have plotted evil things about me and to also disgrace my personality," he added

He alleged that the people who are conspiring evil against him are the same people who are currently around the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.