He said Nkrumah used to pump toilets in the States before he could get his daily bread.

"Nkrumah used to pump the toilet before he can get his daily bread…he never studied anything…socialists put all these on Nkrumah…what is study? he asked.

According to him, Kwame Nkrumah appeared before the Watson Commission and was asked whether he was a Ph.D. holder to earn the title Dr. but he [Nkrumah] answered no to them.

He stated that "When they called him 'Dr. Nkrumah, he appeared before Watson Commission and he was asked ‘Are you a doctor…?’ and he said no. He [was] trying to write his thesis for Theology."

He revealed that the master of Nkrumah was Ako Adjei adding he had no family to cater for him while in the United States.

"Ako Adjei was Nkrumah's master because Nkrumah had no family to send him money while in the United States for any study but Ako Adjei used to receive money from the Gold Coast…so Nkrumah was following Ako Adjei," Attoh Quarshie said on Citi TV.

With a knack for education, Kwame Nkrumah failed the entrance examination for London University and moved to the United States in 1935 and enrolled into Lincoln College, Lincoln's seminary and University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia for a master's degree.

However, he was torn between a doctorate and leading his country in 1947.

He chose the latter which subsequently accorded him several doctorates from many prestigious universities including Lincoln University, Moscow State University, Cairo University, Jagiellonian University, and Humboldt University.