Kwesi Nyantakyi, 8 others pick forms to contest NPP primaries for Ejisu by-election

Among those who have picked up nomination forms are Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, a second vice chairman of the NPP in Ejisu, and Helena Mensah.

Other aspirants include Lawyer Portia Baffoe Abronye, Dr Evans Duah, Madam Pokuaa Boitey, and Klinsman Karikari Mensah. All the aspirants are hopeful of making it onto the ballot as the nomination period closes on Thursday, April 4.

The NPP has scheduled the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency for Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced in a statement that prospective parliamentary candidates could purchase and submit their nomination forms from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

The NPP stated that an aspiring parliamentary candidate must obtain nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in a banker’s draft payable to the NPP National Headquarters, Accra.

Additionally, an aspiring PC must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35, 000 in a banker’s draft payable to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.