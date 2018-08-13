Pulse.com.gh logo
Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei


According to Prof Adei, Martin Amidu must not relent in his efforts to prosecute government officials who are corrupt.

Professor Stephen Adei play

Professor Stephen Adei

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei has charged Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate and prosecute former presidents of Ghana if found to have engaged in corruption.

According to him, Martin Amidu must not relent in his efforts to prosecute government officials who are corrupt.

He said some former presidents must be jailed or taken to Nsawam after their three-year immunity expires.

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

 

READ MORE: Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors

"If an MP or Minster is found to be corrupt, he cannot be said to be privileged, in fact, it has nothing to do with that. Even the presidents when they are corrupt, they have only three years when they get down not to be prosecuted, so, if you are a president and you ‘chop chop’, in three years if there is evidence, you’ll go to Nsawam and it’s high time some presidents went to Nsawam.

John Agyekum Kufuor play

John Agyekum Kufuor

 

"What I’m saying is that: if there is evidence, thanks to Martin Amidu, if he finds something against a retired president, he should just prepare a dossier, three years when his immunity has expired, you catch them. The Special Prosecutor is not for me and the common man, it is for everybody," he said in an interview on 21 Minutes with KKB.

Jerry John Rawlings play

Jerry John Rawlings

 

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

