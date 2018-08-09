Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop interfering in Martin Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs


Nana Addo said the chiefs and pastors are engaged in fruitless action which will not yield any positive result.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a strong warning to chiefs and men of God interfering in the prosecution of 'corrupt' officials by Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu asking them to stop.

He said they are engaged in fruitless action which will not yield any positive result.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "To those who are sending chiefs and men of God to the Special Prosecutor to intervene on behalf, to try, to dissuade Martin Amidu from conducting his investigations, from the little I know of the man, they are engaged in a fruitless venture."

His comments come at the back of Martin Amidu who has reported the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga to the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) for attempting to block his investigations on him.

READ MORE: Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama

According to Amidu, the lawmaker has gone to the extent of contacting pastors and chiefs to plead on his behalf.

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the Special Prosecutor has reported Ayariga to the EOCO for attempting to block his investigations on him.

The former Attorney General is reported to have said in his statement that Ayariga sent personal friends, former colleagues, chiefs, pastors among others, to beg him to stop the investigations.

The office of the Special Prosecutor is currently investigating Ayariga on suspicion of commission of corruption and abusing his office by importing three Toyota Land Cruiser V8s into the country.

Amidu said he wrote to the Speaker of Parliament and copied to Mahama Ayariga himself to request for his presence, but the latter never showed up.

He explained that rather than honour the invitation, Ayariga resorted to contacting influential persons to come and beg him to back down on the investigations.

According to him, the EOCO even invited the MP over the matter, but he still refused to show up.

"The suspect refused to report to the offices of EOCO in Accra as demanded by a publication at page 26 of the Daily Graphic of 20 June, 2018 with vehicle numbers GR 2220-18, GR 2221-18, GR2222-18, GT 2243(sic)-17 and GT 4054-13, consequently, it fell on me to write to the Speaker of Parliament with a copy to Honurable Mahama Ayariga (the suspect) in my letter dated 26June 2018 to release the suspect to report to the EOCO on 3 July, 2018," Martin Amidu said.

"When the suspect, Honourable Mahama Ayariga receive his copy of my letter to the Speaker, he immediately started to get people who he perceived could put pressure on me (such as personal friends, former colleagues, chiefs, men of God etc.) to abate the investigation being conducted in the performance of my functions under Acts 959 and Act 804," he added.

READ ALSO: Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of investigating him – Amidu

"I asked the EOCO on a number of occasions to warn the suspect to desist from his conduct of obstructing the investigation by soliciting others to put pressure on me to abate same to no avail….I have accordingly, on 3 August 2018, requested the EOCO to investigate my complaint against the suspect for obstructing me, the Special Prosecutor, in the performance of the functions of my office as the Special Prosecutor," the Special Prosecutor’s statement added.

Amidu stressed that he will not tolerate any interference or obstruction "even if the culprit were my only brother" when delivering on the oath he swore to his office.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

