Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama

There is nothing wrong with Minority MPs endorsing John Mahama’s flagbearership bid, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said.

According to him, except for the leadership of the Minority caucus, other lawmakers are permitted to declare their support for any aspiring candidate.

His comments come on the back of a massive endorsement of former President Mahama by some 94 NDC MPs.

The move has not been received well by all members the party, with some insiders openly criticizing the MPs who endorsed Mahama’s candidature.

However, speaking to GHOne TV, Mr. Nketia said he finds nothing wrong with the MPs’ endorsement of Mahama.

“I heard about a group of MPs declaring their support for President Mahama.



“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, according to the advice we have issued.



“What will be offensive to us will be for somebody, maybe the leadership of the caucus, to come out to say that: ‘The NDC caucus in parliament supports Joshua Alabi or Sylvester Mensah or John Mahama’”, he stated.

The NDC General Secretary also confirmed that the party will go to the polls on December 7 to elect its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

So far, a number of persons have declared their intentions of leading the NDC in the next elections, including Alban Bagbin, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Joshua Alabi.