Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Asiedu Nketia sees nothing wrong with MPs’ endorsement of Mahama


Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama

According to Asiedu Nketia, except for the leadership of the Minority caucus, other lawmakers are permitted to declare their support for any aspiring candidate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nothing wrong with MPs’ endorsement of Mahama - Asiedu Nketia play

Nothing wrong with MPs’ endorsement of Mahama - Asiedu Nketia

There is nothing wrong with Minority MPs endorsing John Mahama’s flagbearership bid, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said.

According to him, except for the leadership of the Minority caucus, other lawmakers are permitted to declare their support for any aspiring candidate.

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"

His comments come on the back of a massive endorsement of former President Mahama by some 94 NDC MPs.

play

 

The move has not been received well by all members the party, with some insiders openly criticizing the MPs who endorsed Mahama’s candidature.

However, speaking to GHOne TV, Mr. Nketia said he finds nothing wrong with the MPs’ endorsement of Mahama.

“I heard about a group of MPs declaring their support for President Mahama.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, according to the advice we have issued.

“What will be offensive to us will be for somebody, maybe the leadership of the caucus, to come out to say that: ‘The NDC caucus in parliament supports Joshua Alabi or Sylvester Mensah or John Mahama’”, he stated.

READ ALSO: President: Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”

The NDC General Secretary also confirmed that the party will go to the polls on December 7 to elect its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

So far, a number of persons have declared their intentions of leading the NDC in the next elections, including Alban Bagbin, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Joshua Alabi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Race: Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race
Internal Politics: John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship
Photos: J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent" NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"
NDC Primaries: NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser
President: Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation” President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”

Recommended Videos

Ex Gratia: We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex Gratia We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Campaign Promises: Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin Campaign Promises Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision



Top Articles

1 Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackahbullet
2 NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"bullet
3 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to...bullet
4 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
5 President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”bullet
6 NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi...bullet
7 Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector -...bullet
8 NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser racebullet
9 NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for...bullet
10 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Elections I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah
"I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo
Elikplim Agbemava
NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up