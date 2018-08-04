Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”


President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”

Speaking Friday at the 12th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, he said the “choice” for the mainstream media is to sweep the issue under the carpet and move on to the next “big story.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken on the media, accusing practitioners of spreading “disinformation” and refusing to acknowledge that ‘we were wrong’ when the “true facts are later made known.”

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prez

Speaking Friday at the 12th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, he said the “choice” for the mainstream media is to sweep the issue under the carpet and move on to the next “big story.”

“The worrying trend is that, in many cases, even after the public has been misinformed, and the true facts are later made known, mainstream media often chickens out of an honest open acknowledgement that ‘we were wrong’. The choice is often to sweep it under the carpet and move on to the next big story,” he said.

This occurs, the president posited, often to get the best headline or to be the first to break the news.

“This happens when there is a little twist of facts often to get the best headline or a publication of the unverified claim in the haste to be first in breaking the news,” he said.

According to him, “deliberate misinformation” must be confronted, identified and eliminated.

“It is not something to be left only to regulators to deal with,” he said.

READ MORE: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

World leaders like United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the media “enemy of the people.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent" NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"
NDC Primaries: NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser
NDC Presidential Race: Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign
Shots: Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby
NDC Elections: I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah NDC Elections I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah

Recommended Videos

Ex Gratia: We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex Gratia We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Campaign Promises: Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin Campaign Promises Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision



Top Articles

1 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
2 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prezbullet
3 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes -...bullet
4 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
5 Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for...bullet
6 Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector -...bullet
7 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
8 NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for...bullet
9 Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nominationbullet
10 NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's...bullet

Related Articles

Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prez
Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo
NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chair
Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in today
Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo
Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin
Threat Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand
Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

"I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie, former MP, Ablekuma Central
Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Former President John Mahama
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims