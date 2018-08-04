Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken on the media, accusing practitioners of spreading “disinformation” and refusing to acknowledge that ‘we were wrong’ when the “true facts are later made known.”

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prez

Speaking Friday at the 12th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, he said the “choice” for the mainstream media is to sweep the issue under the carpet and move on to the next “big story.”

“The worrying trend is that, in many cases, even after the public has been misinformed, and the true facts are later made known, mainstream media often chickens out of an honest open acknowledgement that ‘we were wrong’. The choice is often to sweep it under the carpet and move on to the next big story,” he said.

This occurs, the president posited, often to get the best headline or to be the first to break the news.

“This happens when there is a little twist of facts often to get the best headline or a publication of the unverified claim in the haste to be first in breaking the news,” he said.

According to him, “deliberate misinformation” must be confronted, identified and eliminated.

“It is not something to be left only to regulators to deal with,” he said.

READ MORE: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

World leaders like United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the media “enemy of the people.”