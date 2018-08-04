Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"


In an interview, the former Ghana Consul General to Dubai said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be "doomed" if the former president is made to lead the party into the 2020 election.

  • Published:
play John Mahama

A former official under the John Mahama administration, Ambassador Daniel Osei, has described ex-president John Mahama as "incompetent."

READ MORE: Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign

“Mahama appointed me but I know he is incompetent; the NDC will be doomed if we make him flagbearer,” he told Asempa FM on Friday.

play Mr Daniel Osei [left]

 

 

"I’m making all these noises because I know we will lose if Mahama is made flagbearer. Ghanaians are ready for real change so this is a golden opportunity for us all to take off our partisan huts and put Ghana first,” he added.

Ambassador Osei, has been Mr Mahama critic in chief since the ex-president gave hints that he will run for president again.

READ MORE: Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP

Mr Mahama is widely tipped to win the NDC flagbearership race despite the growing influence of his main rival, Professor Joshua Alabi.

