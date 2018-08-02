Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Okakwei North, Fuseini Issah has said that should the NDC present ex-President John Mahama as their flagbearer in 2020, it will be a cool chop for the ruling government.

He said the NPP will have a huge advantage should that happen.

“Given the history of our dispensation, the cycle of 8 years and all that, I think that it will be a disadvantage to the NDC. If I were, although I will never be a Member of the NDC, I wouldn’t have supported that bid, but I think he is the one they think should lead", he said.

Mahama has indicated his interest to lead the NDC once again as Presidential Candidate for the 2020 general elections.

According to him, John Mahama will not be the best candidate for the party considering many factors including his performance when he served as president.

It emerged on Tuesday that some 94 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, out of the 106, had endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.



According to the leader of the 94 MPs, Edwin Nii Lantey Vandapuye, who spoke on the sidelines of an event to rally support behind Sammy Gyamfi as NDC National Communications Officer, John Mahama was the only candidate who can lead the party to victory in the next polls in 2020.

John Mahama is expected to contest against Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trades and Industry Minister under the John Mahama government; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi and Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin.