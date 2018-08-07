Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ayariga using pastors to talk me out of investigating him – Amidu


Special Prosecutor Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of investigating him – Amidu

The office of the Special Prosecutor is currently investigating Ayariga on suspicion of commission of corruption and abusing his office by importing three Toyota Land Cruiser V8s into the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ayariga using pastors to talk me out of investigations – Amidu play

Ayariga using pastors to talk me out of investigations – Amidu

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has claimed that the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga, is using all means to dissuade him (Amidu) from investigating him.

According to Mr. Amidu, the lawmaker has gone to the extent of contacting pastors and chiefs to plead on his behalf.

READ ALSO: Sacked: President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the Special Prosecutor has reported Mr. Ayariga to the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) for attempting to block his investigations on him.

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga play

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

 

The former Attorney General is reported to have said in his statement that Mr. Ayariga sent personal friends, former colleagues, chiefs, pastors among others, to beg him to stop the investigations.

The office of the Special Prosecutor is currently investigating Ayariga on suspicion of commission of corruption and abusing his office by importing three Toyota Land Cruiser V8s into the country.

Mr. Amidu said he wrote to the Speaker of Parliament and copied to Mahama Ayariga himself to request for his presence, but the latter never showed up.

He explained that rather than honour the invitation, Mr. Ayariga resorted to contacting influential persons to come and beg him to back down on the investigations.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

 

READ ALSO: NDC Race: Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race

According to him, the EOCO even invited the MP over the matter, but he still refused to show up.

“The suspect refused to report to the offices of EOCO in Accra as demanded by a publication at page 26 of the Daily Graphic of 20 June, 2018 with vehicle numbers GR 2220-18, GR 2221-18, GR2222-18, GT 2243(sic)-17 and GT 4054-13, consequently, it fell on me to write to the Speaker of Parliament with a copy to Honurable Mahama Ayariga (the suspect) in my letter dated 26June 2018 to release the suspect to report to the EOCO on 3 July, 2018,” Martin Amidu said.

“When the suspect, Honourable Mahama Ayariga receive his copy of my letter to the Speaker, he immediately started to get people who he perceived could put pressure on me (such as personal friends, former colleagues, chiefs, men of God etc.) to abate the investigation being conducted in the performance of my functions under Acts 959 and Act 804.”

READ ALSO:  Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama

“I asked the EOCO on a number of occasions to warn the suspect to desist from his conduct of obstructing the investigation by soliciting others to put pressure on me to abate same to no avail….I have accordingly, on 3 August 2018, requested the EOCO to investigate my complaint against the suspect for obstructing me, the Special Prosecutor, in the performance of the functions of my office as the Special Prosecutor,” the Special Prosecutor’s statement added.

Mr. Amidu stressed that he will not tolerate any interference or obstruction “even if the culprit were my only brother” when delivering on the oath he swore to his office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Imminent Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110
Corruption Fight: We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff
AMERI Deal: Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal
Ameri Controversy: Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal
Sacked: President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position
Ambition: I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC Ambition I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC

Recommended Videos

Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia
Electoral Commission: Charlotte dragged to Martin Amidu for causing financial loss Electoral Commission Charlotte dragged to Martin Amidu for causing financial loss
Nana Appiah Mensah: I won't be MP 'now' – Zylofon CEO Nana Appiah Mensah I won't be MP 'now' – Zylofon CEO



Top Articles

1 Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his positionbullet
2 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
3 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with...bullet
4 Special Prosecutor Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of...bullet
5 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close...bullet
6 NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser racebullet
7 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
8 NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as...bullet
9 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate Freddie...bullet
10 Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackahbullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet

Politics

John Akologo Tia
Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship
Nothing wrong with MPs’ endorsement of Mahama - Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama
NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser
President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”