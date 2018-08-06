Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race

news

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has withdrawn from the race.

According to him, he has done an extensive consultation and finds it prudent to withdraw from the race.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "When the nomination is opened, I can assure you that you will not see my name in the national organizer position. I will not stand for that post again. You won't see my name there. I feel strongly that I have done my job creditably well so it’s important that someone else continues my good job."

He added that he will continue to play significant role to ensure victory for the party in the 2020 elections.

He stated: "I need to move on to other levels in the party to continue my work. Those competing for my for my position have all engaged me but I’m not leaving because of them, I just want to move on."

Former National Organizer of the party, Yaw Boateng Gyan who was defeated by Kofi Adams will stage a comeback in the race.

Deputy Organiser of the party, Joshua Hamidu Akamba, former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Baba Jamal and Anita De-Sooso have declared their intentions to contest for the position.