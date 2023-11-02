Let’s support our new leader after the Nov 4 polls – Stephen Ntim charges NPP supporters

Addressing the media at a joint press conference held by the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the NPP on Thursday (2 November), Ntim said, “It is evident that what stands in the way of the [NPP] to a third consecutive electoral victory is ourselves, our actions, and our inactions”.

"The way forward is for us to deal decisively with the widespread indiscipline, apathy, and general indifference in the Party. I want to call specifically on the four flagbearer aspirants each capable of leading the NPP, to commit to working as a team to ensure victory, even if they fail to win on Saturday.

“Rallying behind the eventual winner on Saturday is a necessary condition for our success in 2024 because it has the effect of promoting unity and healing the wounds that the internal contest has opened up. We must reconnect with our passion to serve, which was the driving force behind the exploits of our forebears” the NPP National Chairman stated.

“We must undertake to let go of personal differences and disagreements. In other words, we must each prioritize the larger interest of the Party ahead of our hurts and egos. To emerge from Saturday united and poised for victory, I must be able to say to myself that the battle ahead is not about me, though I am the National Chairman of the Party.

“We must each look at the bigger picture, bearing in mind that the grand pursuit of the New Patriotic Party is generational, and our task is to build on the gains we have inherited. Our singular mandate is to add on, not to take away or undermine our inheritance” Mr Ntim further admonished.

In all, a little over 208,000 delegates are to cast their ballot across the 270 constituencies of the country to elect one out of the four aspirants.