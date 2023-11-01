Let’s work hard to defeat Mahama again – Opoku Prempeh to NPP delegates

He said none of the NPP flagbearer aspirants have been President before unlike Mahama and his abysmal performance.

Dr. Prempeh speaking at a meeting with delegates of his Manhyia South constituency on Friday, October 27, 2023, ahead of November 4, 2023, NPP flag bearer elections across the country said the global economic situation has made governments unpopular, therefore, the NPP is suffering from the same fate.

He charged members of the NPP to tell Ghanaians of the record of the NPP in the wake of these difficult circumstances as against same of the NDC where there no exogenous shocks.

“We have to let the Ghanaian people know that, we haven’t made their lives all-rosy, we admit there are difficulties, but we are fixing the challenges.

Another opportunity to continue the work we doing is better than giving a man whose ambition is just to complete his second term to equal the record of his predecessors, he said.