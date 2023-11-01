This according to the Minister is because, Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians based on his track-record.
Let’s work hard to defeat Mahama again – Opoku Prempeh to NPP delegates
Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has charged members of the New Patriotic Party to work hard by canvassing for the party across the country in order to defeat the NDC’s John Mahama for the 3rd time.
Recommended articles
He said none of the NPP flagbearer aspirants have been President before unlike Mahama and his abysmal performance.
Dr. Prempeh speaking at a meeting with delegates of his Manhyia South constituency on Friday, October 27, 2023, ahead of November 4, 2023, NPP flag bearer elections across the country said the global economic situation has made governments unpopular, therefore, the NPP is suffering from the same fate.
He charged members of the NPP to tell Ghanaians of the record of the NPP in the wake of these difficult circumstances as against same of the NDC where there no exogenous shocks.
“We have to let the Ghanaian people know that, we haven’t made their lives all-rosy, we admit there are difficulties, but we are fixing the challenges.
Another opportunity to continue the work we doing is better than giving a man whose ambition is just to complete his second term to equal the record of his predecessors, he said.
The Manhyia South MP urged delegates of Manhyia South to see the exercise of November 4, 2023, as an internal exercise to and therefore should be devoid of animosity, bickering and antagonism.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh