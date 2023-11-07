Mahama and Bawumia will be no match for me in 2024 elections - Alan Kyeremanten

While congratulating Vice President Bawumia on his selection as the NPP’s flagbearer, Kyerematen asserted that this outcome was widely expected. He pointed out that the electoral process appeared to have been strategically and tactically tilted in favour of a specific candidate, as reflected in the results of the primaries.

“Whilst using this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency the Vice President on taking over the mantle of leadership in the NPP, his selection as flagbearer is not a surprise to any serious political watcher. It was the widely anticipated outcome of the elections. I had been saying all along that the electoral process had been strategically and tactically skewed in favour of a particular candidate. That is what we saw on Saturday,” Mr Kyerematen said in an interview with the Daily Ghanaian Guide.

Kyerematen also raised questions about the margin of victory, noting that the Vice President’s 60% vote share, although substantial, might indicate that he lacks complete control over the ruling NPP.

“Judging from the widely publicized expected margin of not less than 80% in favour of the Vice President, I am inclined to think that the 60% vote for him provides a clear indication that the Vice President does not have total control of his own Party. The election results must also be analysed against the background that the Vice President has been campaigning for the Flagbearership since 2020 and has been the beneficiary of both State and Party sponsored support.”