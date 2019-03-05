Mahama believes the work of Anas and his TigerEeye PI team has never been more threatened than under the current government.

He said President Akufo-Addo has so far shown little commitment in applying the “Anas principle” which he hailed during a Presidential debate in 2012.

Mahama’s comments are in relation to the backlash that has come the way of Anas following his latest exposé on illegal mining.

The documentary, titled “Galamsey Fraud”, captures government officials and security personnel taking cash to sabotage the fight against illegal mining.

A Presidential Staffer and a secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, was caught up in the exposé.

He was caught in the undercover sting operation receiving bribe to allow illegal miners to operate despite a ban on the operation.

“The investigative exposé by Tiger Eye PI about officials at the Presidency aiding illegal small scale mining, ‘galamsey’, in Ghana, is an example of what our President Nana Akufo-Addo described in the attached video as the Anas principle,” Mahama said in a Facebook post.

“Despite all the efforts by the NPP and Government apparatchiks to distract the nation’s attention from the premiere of the video last week, the evidence still stares us in the face.”

The NDC flagbearer further accused President Akufo-Addo of watching unconcerned as some NPP and government officials attack Anas, while calling for those caught up in the exposé to be brought to book.

“The President should bring to book and sanction these people that we clearly see in the Anas video indulging in acts of malfeasance and receiving illicit monetary consideration.

“He should let his belief in the Anas principle show by taking action. Action speaks louder than words. And while you are at it, let me respectfully inform you sir, that Anas and his team have never felt more persecuted and threatened for the work that they do, than under your administration,” Mahama added.