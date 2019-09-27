He said the party will ensure that Mahama is not re-elected as the flag bearer to lead the PNC ahead of the 2020 general elections or any other future election adding that he [Dr. Mahama] has failed the party.

According to him, though Dr. Mahama is still a member of the PNC, he would campaign and vote against him.

"Dr. Edward Mahama, technically, is a PNC member and he has all the rights that PNC members have, so, he can put himself forward to contest in any election for any position including being the flag bearer going forward; that is his right and I am sure that the Vetting Committee cannot disapprove of it.

Dr Edward Mahama, Ambassador-at-Large

"But if it has to be Bernard Mornah supporting his candidature or if it is Edward Mahama alone contesting, he needs to obtain about 66 percent of votes and that means that we will do a yes or no [vote]. I will campaign for no.

"I think that he has failed us, he has not inspired leadership, he has not brought us to the level that we want him to, and it is obvious that I cannot support his coming back as leader of the party," Bernard Mornah said in an interview on Accra-based Class FM.

Mahama appointed as Ambassador-at-Large

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed the leader of the PNC, Dr. Edward Mahama, as an Ambassador-at-Large, making him a diplomat of the highest rank with special duties and can represent the country anywhere internationally.