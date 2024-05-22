Mahama has been President before but I haven't been President — Bawumia

In a meeting with the Clergy in the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the achievements of the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered a striking message to supporters, asserting that former President John Mahama would not have the opportunity to return to power and account for his previous tenure.
He highlighted the government's successes in economic stabilization, infrastructure development, and social interventions, contrasting these with what he described as the failures of Mahama's administration.
According to him, "It's a choice between myself and the former president...But he has been president before. I haven’t been president before."
In an effort to set himself apart from his predecessor, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of allowing him to demonstrate his skills.
He implored the electorate to think about the possibility of a new leader.
"You've previously seen his handwriting. You haven't seen my handwriting yet...For him, he won't need to come back again. It will just be bye-bye and you won’t see him again. He will come for four years. He has only four years. So when you give him four years, he will not come back again. No accountability. As for me, I know that in four years, I have to come back and speak to you. And you ask me questions," he stated.
Bawumia's argument is rooted in the economic narrative of both administrations.
Under Mahama's leadership, Ghana experienced significant economic challenges, including high inflation rates, a depreciating currency, and an energy crisis known as "dumsor" (persistent power outages).
Bawumia argues that these issues are indicative of mismanagement and inefficiency.
In contrast, Bawumia praised the current administration's handling of the economy, citing improvements such as a stable currency, reduced inflation, and various fiscal policies aimed at boosting growth.
He pointed to initiatives like the Planting for Food and Jobs program and the One District One Factory project as evidence of tangible progress.