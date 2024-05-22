Mahama has been President before but I haven't been President — Bawumia

He highlighted the government's successes in economic stabilization, infrastructure development, and social interventions, contrasting these with what he described as the failures of Mahama's administration.

According to him, "It's a choice between myself and the former president...But he has been president before. I haven’t been president before."

In an effort to set himself apart from his predecessor, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of allowing him to demonstrate his skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

He implored the electorate to think about the possibility of a new leader.

"You've previously seen his handwriting. You haven't seen my handwriting yet...For him, he won't need to come back again. It will just be bye-bye and you won’t see him again. He will come for four years. He has only four years. So when you give him four years, he will not come back again. No accountability. As for me, I know that in four years, I have to come back and speak to you. And you ask me questions," he stated.

Bawumia's argument is rooted in the economic narrative of both administrations.

Under Mahama's leadership, Ghana experienced significant economic challenges, including high inflation rates, a depreciating currency, and an energy crisis known as "dumsor" (persistent power outages).

Bawumia argues that these issues are indicative of mismanagement and inefficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Bawumia praised the current administration's handling of the economy, citing improvements such as a stable currency, reduced inflation, and various fiscal policies aimed at boosting growth.