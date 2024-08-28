ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama is afraid of debating me because of his bad records – Bawumia

Evans Annang

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused former President John Mahama of avoiding a presidential debate ahead of December's elections, claiming that Mr Mahama fears having his record exposed.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

Dr Bawumia, who will face Mahama as one of the main candidates in December, has issued an open challenge for a presidential debate.

However, the former President has so far declined the invitation. Addressing supporters at Dansoman in Accra, Dr Bawumia reiterated his position, asserting that his opponent is avoiding the debate because he knows his poor record as President will be revealed.

“The former President knows he cannot compete because, in every sector of the economy, the records show that we have performed far better than him,” Dr Bawumia told the crowd.

“That’s why I challenged him. If he believes he performed better in any sector, he should come for an open debate. But he is afraid, so he is running away from it.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“He won't come for the debate because he knows his bad record will be exposed. If he comes for the debate, I will show him something,” Dr Bawumia added, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

“We have not forgotten all these bad records. We are moving forward. We are making progress with digitalisation. As President, he couldn’t provide chalk to schools, but we have provided laptops to senior high students. This is the progress the country has made, and we want to move forward and make it even better,” Dr Bawumia concluded.

Meanwhile, during a community engagement as part of his Greater Accra regional campaign, John Mahama criticised Bawumia and the NPP for their “failed attempt” to divert Ghanaians’ attention from the NDC’s manifesto launch by holding a media engagement the day after.

Evans Annang

