Mahama is afraid of debating me because of his bad records – Bawumia

However, the former President has so far declined the invitation. Addressing supporters at Dansoman in Accra, Dr Bawumia reiterated his position, asserting that his opponent is avoiding the debate because he knows his poor record as President will be revealed.

“The former President knows he cannot compete because, in every sector of the economy, the records show that we have performed far better than him,” Dr Bawumia told the crowd.

“That’s why I challenged him. If he believes he performed better in any sector, he should come for an open debate. But he is afraid, so he is running away from it.”

“He won't come for the debate because he knows his bad record will be exposed. If he comes for the debate, I will show him something,” Dr Bawumia added, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Highlighting the “bad records” of Mr Mahama’s presidency, Dr Bawumia reminded the crowd of the four years of dumsor under Mahama, his failure to provide “even chalk” to schools, his opposition to Free SHS, and his cancellation of teacher and nursing trainee allowances, among other issues.

“We have not forgotten all these bad records. We are moving forward. We are making progress with digitalisation. As President, he couldn’t provide chalk to schools, but we have provided laptops to senior high students. This is the progress the country has made, and we want to move forward and make it even better,” Dr Bawumia concluded.