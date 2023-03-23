ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama jabs Nana Addo over appointment of political activists as Electoral Commissioners

Emmanuel Tornyi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful, John Mahama, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing political activists to serve at the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

The three new commissioners are Rev Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Armed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have therefore joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr. Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, as Deputy Chairman for Corporate, and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that "there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members."

The members of the commission shall be appointed by President under article 70 of this Constitution."

Mahama adding his voice to the appointment called for the amendment of Article 128 to put a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices that may be appointed.

Delivering a public lecture at UPSA auditorium in Accra on March 22, 2023, Mahama said "the appointments of known party activists onto the Electoral Commission by our current President may require an amendment of Article 43(2), to provide for parliamentary approval of new Commissioners to the Commission. Let me assure you once again, I remain committed to these reforms."

"Other areas include amendment of Article 243 to make for the election of District Chief Executives and Article 128 to put a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices that may be appointed," he stated.

Below is a brief background about the 3 new appointees

Dr. Peter Appiahene

Dr. Peter Appiahene was the Patron of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Student wing TESCON at the University of Energy and Natural Resources UENR, Dr. Peter Appiahene.

Dr. Appiahene, a Lecturer was part of three persons sworn in by Nana Addo as new members of the EC.

He has been a TESCON Patron for the past 8 years and has been under consideration for a political appointment following Nana Addo's 2017 swearing-in.

Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani

Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani (Nee Salima Sani Mahama) is a banker with close to two decades of experience.

She is a Senior Remittance Officer at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies (UDS), an MBA in Project Management (GIMPA) and currently pursuing another postgraduate (MSc Finance) at the Accra Business School.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and an Associate Member of the Board Room Institute.

Rev Akua Ofori-Boateng

Rev Akua Ofori-Boateng is the Director of Programmes for the Anglican Diocese of Accra, a member of the United States Trade Advisory Committee on Africa, and served on the 2020 Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

