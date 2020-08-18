He said the decision to replace teacher and nursing trainee allowances with students loans made the NDC government unpopular.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he said a new administration will correct that anomaly in 2021.

He explained that after upgrading the training colleges to universities, the government thought it wise to scrap the allowances.

“The NDC government was spending GH¢950 on teacher trainees. And we were looking at issues of equity since they were upgraded to tertiary institutions. So we wanted to migrate them unto the student loan trust fund.”

National Youth Organizer of NDC, George Opare Addo

He added that “everybody has the right to change his mind, so there’s nothing wrong if former President Mahama believes the decision was unpopular.

“If he comes he will restore it because it was an unpopular decision and we apologise,” he noted.