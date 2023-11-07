Mahama promises to stabilise Ghana's ailing economy if re-elected in 2024

Pulse Ghana





He underscored the need to halt the ongoing economic decline and restore stability to the country’s financial landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama expressed his dedication to alleviating the inflationary pressures that have eroded the income of Ghanaian citizens and working people.

"There must be an end to this decline and the restoration of stability to the economy so that Ghanaian citizens and working people can breathe a sigh of relief and not have their already inadequate income eroded by inflationary pressures.

"In the last few years, I have been outlining policies that the NDC will implement, and the aim is to stop the steep decline in the economy, turn it around, and stabilise it," he said.