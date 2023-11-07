Speaking during a manifesto presentation at the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Mahama said he will implement practical economic policies focused on reducing public debt, addressing inflation, and limiting the central bank’s financing of the government through the Bank of Ghana.
Mahama promises to stabilise Ghana's ailing economy if re-elected in 2024
John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he will generate economic growth that creates infrastructure and sustainable jobs to stabilise the economy if re-elected to lead the country after the 2024 elections.
Recommended articles
He underscored the need to halt the ongoing economic decline and restore stability to the country’s financial landscape.
Mahama expressed his dedication to alleviating the inflationary pressures that have eroded the income of Ghanaian citizens and working people.
"There must be an end to this decline and the restoration of stability to the economy so that Ghanaian citizens and working people can breathe a sigh of relief and not have their already inadequate income eroded by inflationary pressures.
"In the last few years, I have been outlining policies that the NDC will implement, and the aim is to stop the steep decline in the economy, turn it around, and stabilise it," he said.
He emphasised that the NDC government performed incredibly well compared to what Ghanaians are now witnessing under the NPP-led government.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh