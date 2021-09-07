This will be the second phase of the tour after the first phase took him to the northern regions of Ghana.
Mahama takes 'Thank You' tour to Ashanti, Ahafo and Bono East Regions
Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, John Dramani Mahama has commenced his 'Thank You' tour in the Ashanti, Ahafo and Bono Regions.
The former president is embarking on this tour to thank supporters of the NDC who voted massively for him in the last elections.
Former President Mahama will meet with religious and traditional leaders, engage members, supporters and sympathizers of the NDC and also interact with the media. Joining him on the tour are his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, national, regional, and constituency executives of the NDC, and some former appointees.
While in the northern regions, Mr. Mahama bemoaned the rise in corruption under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
He said the failure by Nana Addo to fight corruption in his government will affect his ability to "guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living".
"This level of leakage will definitely affect the ability of any government to deliver on its mandate and guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living.
"The nonchalance and total unwillingness to address corruption in government is a major worry and will continue to affect our economic fortunes until the trend stops," he said.
