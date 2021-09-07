Mahama takes 'Thank You' tour to Ashanti, Ahafo and Bono East Regions

The former president is embarking on this tour to thank supporters of the NDC who voted massively for him in the last elections.

Former President Mahama will meet with religious and traditional leaders, engage members, supporters and sympathizers of the NDC and also interact with the media. Joining him on the tour are his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, national, regional, and constituency executives of the NDC, and some former appointees.

While in the northern regions, Mr. Mahama bemoaned the rise in corruption under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the failure by Nana Addo to fight corruption in his government will affect his ability to "guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living".

"This level of leakage will definitely affect the ability of any government to deliver on its mandate and guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living.