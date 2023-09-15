Mahama visits limited voter registration centers in Accra

He will first visit the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) before proceeding to Adenta, La and Tema district offices.

The limited voter registration exercise began on Tuesday, September 12 and scheduled to end on Monday, October 2.

Its start was met with resistance as the NDC as well as other political parties and civil society groups rejected the decision by the EC to have it done only in districts instead of electoral areas.

Pulse Ghana

Nonetheless, the public, particularly first-time voters, was urged to take part fully in the exercise.

Mr Mahama called on the EC to heed to the calls to have the registration moved closer to the voters.

“I wish to add my voice to those who have called on the EC to reconsider its decision to restrict the registration exercise to its district offices only,” he said in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, September 6.

“It is also our very strong recommendation that in line with regulation 22(b) of CI 91 as amended by CI 126, the Commission listens to the call for the extension of the exercise to take place in the electoral areas and not limited to the district offices of the Commission.

“This will curb many inconveniences including transportation, lack of money to move from distant locations and access.”

Relatedly, the NDC has called on ECOWAS to call the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah to order.

Addressing journalists the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia urged the regional bloc to be proactive in safeguarding Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC Chairman also says the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, which commenced on September 12, 2023, has been riddled with several irregularities, particularly in the party’s strongholds.

“This irresponsible and unconscionable decision of the commission confirms the NDC’s long-held view that the Jean Mensah-led EC is determined to rig the 2024 elections through voter suppression. But she will fail because we are ready for them.

