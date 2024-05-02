Mahama vows to reopen investigation into Cecilia Dapaah scandal

Mahama's vow, articulated in a post on his page on X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, underscores his commitment to combatting corruption within the political sphere. "My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecelia Dapaah case," he declared, signalling a resolute stance against malfeasance.

The controversy surrounding Cecilia Dapaah erupted following the discovery of over $1 million cash in her residence by officers from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). Subsequent efforts to probe potential money laundering charges faced obstacles after the Attorney General's office advised against pursuing such investigations. The advice stemmed from a determination that the OSP's request lacked a solid foundation, as it failed to provide substantive evidence linking Dapaah to criminal activities.

The OSP's inquiry, conducted in collaboration with agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, failed to yield conclusive findings implicating Dapaah in corruption-related offences. Despite initial suspicions raised by the large sum of cash found at her premises, the Attorney General's analysis of the case docket revealed no tangible evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mahama's renewed commitment to investigating the matter has reignited debates over the handling of corruption allegations within the political arena. The decision to reopen investigations reflects a broader push for accountability and transparency in governance, particularly as Ghana navigates its democratic landscape.