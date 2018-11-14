Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin

Bagbin will be contesting against Mahama and 11 other aspirants for the chance to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.

Alban Sumana Bagbin, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has chided opponent and former President John Mahama as being 'immature'.

He said President Mahama had a chance as the leader of the NDC way too early.

Bagbin, who is also the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, contended that Mahama's lack of longevity in Parliament was evident under his Presidency.

According to the former majority speaker, Mahama should have spent more time in Parliament to better understand governance.

“I must say that maybe we had to rush him into that leadership position. He hadn’t had enough opportunity to mature before getting the presidency. He came to parliament in 1997 and he was a deputy minister and so the culture of give and take which you learn in parliament he didn’t get that opportunity".

"And so as we moved along in opposition we had to work to get him to become running mate to Professor Mills and you know under professor Mills; three and half years and we lost him so he was automatically catapulted into the position of a president just within one day and you see the rush", he said.

He also said, “It was under his leadership that the NDC was that humiliated in the 2016 election and so he has a baggage to carry…and it was through me that he was able to climb up and he is aware the kind of contribution I did to mould him to get to that state."

Over the weekend, the NDC will be voting to elect new national executives at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

