Mahama promises to regulate galamsey when voted back to power

According to Mahama, the regulation will ensure that artisanal mining is environmentally friendly to the country's water bodies.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has promised to regulate  illegal small-scale mining popularly referred to as 'galamsey' to provide sustainable employment for the youth.

According to him, the regulation will ensure that artisanal mining is environmentally friendly to the country's water bodies.

He said the NDC administration adopted new ways of tackling the galamsey problem when it became clear that the NPP government using military to clamp down galamsey was not going to provide a long-term solution.

Addressing separate meetings of mining communities in the Upper Denkyira East and West Constituencies in the Central Region, Mahama said "the current government is promising a new policy and we are hoping that they implement it to allow small-scale miners to start working immediately. If not, the NDC government to be formed after the 2020 general elections, would implement a new regulation to enable the small-scale miners to work effectively."

play

 

Galamsey menace

Though 'galamsey' affects many facets of life, one area in which its impact is being felt most is the pollution of rivers and water bodies. 

The extent to which rivers have been polluted exerts significant pressure on individuals who live near and depend on river bodies as source of drinking water and livelihood.

The government said it has no intention of giving up on the ongoing fight against small-scale illegal gold mining in various parts of the country.

Government has therefore put in place strategic measures to address the long-term catastrophic effects of illegal small-scale mining.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

