Two women die in galamsey pit at Atwuma Mponua

Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire said they entered the pit on Saturday to mine, and it caved in.

  • Published:
galamsey.jpg play

The dead bodies of two women have been recovered from an abandoned 'galamsey' pit at Adobewura in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased are reportedly siblings and have been identified as as 25-year old Yaa Nyarkowaa and 26-year-old Obaa Yaa.

He cautioned illegal miners to exercise restraint as the ban on their activities will be lifted by the government soon.

Small scale miners play

Small scale miners

 

“His excellency Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has informed all of us that, by December he is going to lift the ban on small scale mining, so all of us should exercise patience for the ban to be lifted, if the ban was lifted, there would have been a safety officer or NADMO officer around the area, he could have advised them not to get in the pit,so we should all exercise patience and just listen to the government,” he said.

He also confirmed the bodies have been deposited at the Nhyinahin Government Hospital morgue.

