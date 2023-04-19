Mahama winning 2024 elections will be his problem — Ben Ephson

In an interview with Kumaso-based Hello FM, Ephson said "Mahama will win but it is 2024 that will be his problem. Mahama will win the NDC slot, he will win easily but 2024 is going to be his problem."

He stated that Mahama will be making the wrong move if he contests against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

Earlier, he tipped Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to emerge as the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Onua TV, Ben Ephson said Dr. Bawumia will go ahead to win the presidency if he is elected the flagbearer of the NPP.

"If Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim, and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.

"The Muslims have now noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mate," he asserted.