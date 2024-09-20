Mahama's campaign dismisses reports on cancellation of free SHS feeding payments

A statement signed by the campaign aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari described the reports as false and must be ignored.

The statement added that, the former President has consistently affirmed his support for the free SHS policy.

The statement noted that he [Mahama] commenced the progressively free senior high school policy, and his future administration will address the challenges facing the policy and work with stakeholders to develop a better plan to improve the implementation.

It further highlighted pages 92 and 94 of the NDC 2024 Resetting Ghana Manifesto which touched on plans for Secondary Education.

The statement added that the NDC will, among others, provide a dedicated and sustainable funding source for quality secondary education by ring-fencing a percentage of our oil proceeds, decentralise the procurement of food and other basic supplies, to ensure timely food supply, and improve the quantity and quality of food for students.

It added that abolish the double-track system to restore a stable academic calendar and extend free SHS to cover students in private Senior High Schools.