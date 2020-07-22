Anyidoho, who is popularly known as the “The Bull”, said he cannot do that because the NDC flagbearer already has a campaign team.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, Koku Anyidoho disclosed that it was too late for him to join the train to campaign for former President John Mahama as he seeks to unseat the incumbent president.

“I’m not a magician, I’m a hard worker, I’m not a clairvoyant. President Mills called me 3 years, and gave me time to work. I had to work, had to think, had to pray, had to meditate... I’m not a magician… I work hard,” he intimated.

“…aren’t the names out and the teams out? I’m not a wayfarer. The records have it that I have produced a president before and worked for a president. Let others do same…” he added.

The opposition National Democratic Congress recently announced a 23-member campaign team for the 2020 election.