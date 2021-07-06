March4Justice: You're a dictator - NDC tells Nana Addo

The protestors wielded placards to that effect and chanted slogans as they began their march.

Some inscriptions on the placards displayed by the NDC said "Akufo-Addo is using our money to bath in the sky! Nipa Ny3!", "We are all Kaaka" etc.

They began the demonstration dubbed 'march for justice' from the Accra mall, through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.

They proceeded to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road, use the Arko Adjei interchange through to Parliament House.

