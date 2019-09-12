In May 2013, it will be recalled that the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered Waterville Holdings BVI Limited to pay back to the state all sums of money paid to it in respect of the construction and rehabilitation of three stadia towards the Africa Cup of Nations, CAN 2008.

After six years of the Apex court's ruling, no concrete action has been taken by the government to retrieve the €47 million paid as judgment debt to Waterville, leading many to wonder what has accounted for the reluctance of the President to retrieve these monies back into state coffers.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

In 2015, Martin Amidu who was the former Attorney-General said contrary to claims in the media, Waterville Holdings is to refund to the state, €47,365,624.40 and not €25m.

The anti-corruption crusader noted that there are two components of the Supreme Court ruling instructing the company to pay the monies back to the Government of Ghana since they were acquired illegally.

However, the Special Prosecutor in his latest application filed has dragged the Attorney General and construction firm, Waterville to the Supreme Court.

The construction firm, Waterville Holding (BVI) Ltd was cited in the suit as second respondent/defendant/judgment debtor.

Read below his full application filed against the AG and Waterville:

Martin Amidu drags Attorney General to court over €47m