The 17 female candidates were elected by the delegates in the NDC primaries in 11 constituencies across the country over the weekend.

The figure represents about 10.8 per cent of the total of 157 elected in the first batch of the parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

The Greater Accra and Volta regions had four each, two from the Eastern, two each from Brong Ahafo and Central and one each from the Savannah and Western regions.

Five incumbent women MPs were re-elected over the weekend in the parliamentary primaries.

It is, however, reported that females are underrepresented in Ghana's legislature from both political parties, NDC and NPP.

The figure is worse and lacks representation regionally.

Indeed, women's representation in Parliament has not been impressive since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1993.

The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.

Below is a list of female MPs who sailed through NDC primaries over the weekend.

Helen Ntoso (Krachi West)

Ms Linda Obenewaa A. Ocloo (Shai Osudoku)

Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings (Klottey Korley)

Dela Sowah (Kpando)

Joycelyn Tetteh (North Dayi)

Hajia Zuwera Braimah (Salaga South)

Mavis Ama Frimpong (New Abirem)

Ms Amanda Okyere (Suhum)

Dorcas Afo Toffey (Jomoro)

Millicent Amankwa Yeboah (Sunyani West)

Elikplim Akurugu (Dome-Kwabenya)

Rachel Owusuah (Dormaa East)

Madam Rita Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon)

Dzifa Gomashie (Ketu South)

Margaret Quarcoo (Hohoe)

Betty Mensah (Afram Plains North)