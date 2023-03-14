Here are 11 medical doctors contesting to be MPs on ticket of NDC

They picked their forms to contest in the primaries of the NDC and submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.

The medical doctors who are quitting the consulting rooms to contest in the NDC race are Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, a former Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region.

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region

Dr. Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region

Dr. Robert Doh for Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region

Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region

Others include Dr. Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region

Dr. Prince Arhin, for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region

Dr. Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region

Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region

