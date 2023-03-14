ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 11 medical doctors contesting to be MPs on ticket of NDC

Emmanuel Tornyi

About eleven medical professionals are lacing their boots to contest the parliamentary seats on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

NDC contestants
NDC contestants

The 11 doctors, who work in some of the largest hospitals in the country are eager to go to parliament.

They picked their forms to contest in the primaries of the NDC and submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.

The medical doctors who are quitting the consulting rooms to contest in the NDC race are Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, a former Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region.

Dr Thomas Winsum Anabah
Dr Thomas Winsum Anabah

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah
Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah
Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency
Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency

Dr. Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region

Dr Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency
Dr Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency
Dr. Robert Doh for Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region

Dr Robert Doh
Dr Robert Doh

Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region

Dr. Titus Beyuo
Dr. Titus Beyuo
Others include Dr. Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region

Dr Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency
Dr Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency

Dr. Prince Arhin, for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region

Dr. Prince Arhin
Dr. Prince Arhin
Dr. Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region

Dr Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituenc
Dr Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituenc

Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region

Dr Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo
Dr Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo
Dr. Kassim Abdallah for Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region.

Emmanuel Tornyi
