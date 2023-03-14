The 11 doctors, who work in some of the largest hospitals in the country are eager to go to parliament.
Here are 11 medical doctors contesting to be MPs on ticket of NDC
About eleven medical professionals are lacing their boots to contest the parliamentary seats on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.
They picked their forms to contest in the primaries of the NDC and submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.
The medical doctors who are quitting the consulting rooms to contest in the NDC race are Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, a former Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region.
Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region
Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region
Dr. Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region
Dr. Robert Doh for Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region
Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region
Others include Dr. Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region
Dr. Prince Arhin, for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region
Dr. Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region
Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region
Dr. Kassim Abdallah for Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region.
