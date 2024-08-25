Metro Mass Transit set to construct charging ports for electric vehicles - Bawumia

Responding to questions during his media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024, regarding how the fleet of electric vehicles would be operationalised, given that there are currently only five electric vehicle charging ports in the country, Dr. Bawumia revealed that the government is in discussions with Metro Mass Transit, one of the state-owned transport enterprises, to build charging ports for the first one hundred electric vehicles that will arrive in December 2024.

The Vice President further revealed that if he is elected as the next president, his government would begin transitioning Ghana's energy sector to green energy. He stated that his administration would invest in solar energy and ensure that government institutions and schools migrate to solar energy.

He also criticised the record of his main contender in the December 7 presidential election, John Mahama.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dr. Bawumia, Mahama's poor performance during his tenure led to the loss of lives due to the electricity crisis under his government.

“We all don’t have short memories. Mahama left an abysmal record. We endured dumsor, people died because of dumsor. The National Ambulance Service was almost defunct, and unemployment was high,” he recalled.