He said those reports are false and there has never been a meeting in his family that discussed his ambition to become president again.

Speaking on Accra based Radio Gold, Mahama said that rumour was linked to his junior brother and business tycoon, Ibrahim Mahama.

"I want to put it on record that there was never a meeting in the Mahama family that kicked against my decision to contest again", he said.

John Mahama will be contesting against six other candidates to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.

The polls, which is expected to take place tomorrow, has Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh and Sylvester Mensah all on the ballot.

the former president also said one of the greatest service a person can render to his country is to present himself to serve, therefore, his decision to contest again.