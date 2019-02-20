He said the president is fond of making excellent speeches which he rarely backs with actions.

Speaking ahead of the State of the Nation address that will be delivered on Thursday, Suhuniyi said: "I’m tired of listening to our president; he talks a lot, makes impressive statement but does so little”.

With specific reference to issues of political militia and how the MP hopes it is addressed in the SONA, Mr. Suhuyini insisted Nana Akufo-Addo has not shown enough commitment.

“I have lost confidence in him,” he reiterated.

Though he believes the President has all the power to deal with acts of political militia in the country, he said the President ought to begin with his own party.

The Tamale North MP also said he does not expect “anything” from the President.