Hon. Ayariga went to the apex court seeking clarifications on the power of the Akufo-Addo government to embark on some social intervention policies like free SHS.

Ayariga sued the Akufo-Addo administration in March 2018 over the implementation of the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs as well as the operations of existing agencies like the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) and others.

Mr. Ayariga had argued that the government failed to submit operational modalities for the policy framework of some of these programmes to Parliament.

The Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo says it took the action for want of or lack of prosecution.