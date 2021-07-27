NPP gov't responsible for 60% of Ghana's total public debt - Ato Forson

He said the completion point of the HIPC initiative brought total debt relief of GH¢5.5 billion which reduced President Kufuor's end period contributed to the public debt to a little over GHS 800 while President’s Atta Mills and Mahama added GH¢26.2 billion and GHS 84 billion respectively.

The current debt position he explained placed the country on an unsustainable trajectory requiring urgent measures to address.

Dr. Forson cautioned that unless far-reaching measures were introduced to stem the current tide, Ghana could default on its debt service obligations and fall deeper into economic crisis.

The ranking member explained that Government’s reckless borrowing is to blame for the economic failures that have led to an unprecedented 15.2% deficit and an asphyxiating debt overhang.

According to Dr. Ato Cassiel Forson, Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Finance, desperate efforts by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration to fault COVID-19 for its self-inflicted mismanagement are simply excuses to escape responsibility for its failures.

Pulse Ghana

"A careful analysis of key debt sustainability indicators provides ample evidence that prior to COVID-19 (i.e. before March 2020) Ghana's public debt was on an unsustainable trajectory."

He said the hardships Ghanaians face are the direct consequences of mismanagement of the economy and populism of the administration by the Government.

Using extensive Government-issued data to back his assertion at a press confab Monday, the Minority said beyond more than doubling the inherited debt from independence from GH¢120 billion to over GH¢291 billion in its first term, the Akufo-Addo administration worsened Ghana's debt to GDP ratio by hiking it from 56% in 2016 to 76.8% by end of the year 2020. This was against the fact that the NPP in opposition faulted the NDC for operating at 56%, which was below the recommended threshold of 70%.

The Akufo-Addo administration also worsened Ghana's ability to repay its debt, the Minority noted.