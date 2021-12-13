Nana Addo appoints Sir John's son Yaw Afriyie as new Deputy CEO of GIPC

GIPC

GIPC is Ghana's principal investment agency. Its functional mandate is to attract, promote and retain inward investment into Ghana to stimulate wealth creation and unlock opportunities for the private sector.

Amoateng Afriyie shall assist the newly constituted Board and Chief Executive Officer, Yofi Grant, and existing Management to ensure Ghana's post-covid recovery anchors on competitiveness, innovation, and the Board's broader objectives aligning with Ghana's international obligations.

Profile

Before his appointment, he worked in various senior capacities in the United Kingdom and Ghana as a Management & Political Risk professional. He possesses considerable experience in commercial, tactical, and strategic issues affecting business and investment in sub-Saharan Africa.

Until recently, he was Managing Director of Elmina Advisory Limited, a Ghana-focused government affairs consultancy advising blue-chip companies and global consultancies to assess opportunities and manage the impact of politics and policy, macroeconomics, and security in Ghana.

He has also worked as Head of West Africa at Africa Matters Limited (AML), a London based Africa focused consultancy; a Research Analyst at Conservative Campaign HQ – International Office; Researcher at Africa Practice, London; an External Consultant at FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm; and an Anglophone West Africa Freelance Contributor at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Amoateng Afriyie holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Business from The Saïd Business School, the University of Oxford, a Masters Degree (MA) in Conflict Resolution in Divided Societies from King's College London, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours (BA Hons) in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom.