He said "After two years in office, the government should have some solid developments to talk about but they don't have."

The government said it had fulfilled over 40 campaign promises so far, including the restoration of allowances for nurse and teacher trainees, implementation of the free senior high school education, introduction of the paperless system at the port, the creation of six new regions, Planting for Food & Jobs programme, among others.

Delivering his third State of the Nation Address, he touted the achievements of his government such as purchasing 275 ambulances for every district and the rolling out of the one district one factory programme.

But Mahama said Nana Addo and the government have nothing to show to Ghanaians.

In an interview on Accra-based Radio Gold, he said "Let them continue to live in the fool’s paradise and say they have achieved their promises. Go around to the populace and see if Ghanaians are happy with what they have done. They continue to say they are digging dams but in essence, what they are doing is a dugout. That’s what they are called in the villages.

"Go to the people and find out if they feel those promises have been achieved. The people are disappointed. For many of the things government talks about, the electorate do not see how it will benefit them."