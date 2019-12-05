According to him, though, the cost of the botched referendum is yet to be known by him, he is of a strong opinion that Ghana will lose millions of cedis as a result of the decision to halt the process.

This, according to him, shows that the NDC and all "No Vote" advocates have won and it is a "collective nationalistic decision to put Ghana first".

He questioned the rationale behind the President’s decision to cancel the entire exercise since his conviction was that "YES Vote" would have secured 75% of the valid votes cast.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the NDC MP stated that "I don't understand why the President Akufo-Addo halted the referendum process, the government has cost financially lost to the state and they should be held accountable."

Nana Addo recently announced that the December 17 referendum has been put on hold due to divided opinions on the exercise.

According to him, the withdrawal of the referendum is to allow for further consultations with all key stakeholders.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, December 1, 2019, he indicated the attainment of a broad consensus, for him, on a matter as important as the amendment of an entrenched provision of the Constitution, is critical.

"I do not believe that such an amendment should be driven as a party matter. There has to be a clear national consensus and agreement amongst the populace that a particular entrenched provision no longer serves the interest of the people, and, thus, has to be removed," he said.

He also accused the NDC of bad faith and hypocrisy.

"The time has come to strip the process of its hypocrisy, and accept and work with the reality of party involvement. It is on this basis that I proceeded in subsequently instructing the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development to initiate a parliamentary process for the repeal of Article 55(3) of the Constitution.

"I thought there was the consensus after meetings with three of my predecessors, but the sudden U-turn of the National Democratic Congress has left me with no other option than to further engage other stakeholders," he stated.