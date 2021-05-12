RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo failed in corruption fight; Office of the Special Prosecutor needless - Dr. Arthur Kennedy

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian medical doctor and politician, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed in the fight against corruption in the country.

According to him, though the president has chalked some successes in his first administration he has failed in the fight against corruption.

"I think to be balanced, the current administration and this president have done some good things. I thought Dagbon was handled very well, I think that the new regions were good, I think Africa Free Trade Zones were good. But I think in all candor, the president’s most significant failing has been corruption.

"I think that his reputation as an incorruptible person has been dented significantly in his first term," Dr. Kennedy said in an interview on Accra-based 3FM.

He added: "At the end of the day I hear all those people like Kennedy Agyapong who express so much sympathy for the president that he is being failed by his appointees. But If your friends keep turning out to be thieves after some time people will think you are a thief too. Presidents should pick people who will not fail them.

"So to the extent that his appointees have failed him then he bears some of the responsibility. I think good intentions are not enough. If you ask me that is my major area of disappointment. I think looking at the president's legacy he needs to do more work on fighting corruption."

Speaking on the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Dr. Kennedy said Ghana does not need the Prosecutor in the fight against corruption.

"I never thought that the Special Prosecutor was really going to make a difference. I think at the end of the day we don’t need a good Special Prosecutor who will fight corruption. We need a president who will not tolerate corruption, a president who will appoint people who will are not corrupt, a president who will sack corrupt officials, a president who will not tolerate excuses," he noted.

