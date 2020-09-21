He said Nana Addo has lost the fight against corruption in the country.

The NDC flagbearer in a message to Ghanaians titled: 'Be Cautious, Be Bold and Have Hope!' on the birthday anniversary of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said he "was an inspiration to many countries around the world."

Commenting on the fight against corruption, Mahama said the government has failed woefully.

"The Akufo-Addo government has not got a track record; not in healthcare, we built hospitals, they have none; not in tertiary education, we built universities, they have none; not in the roads sector, we built roads, they have declared a year of roads without roads; not in fighting corruption, we fought corruption head-on; President Akufo-Addo fights those who fight corruption in his government," he said.

Using the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, who was asked to proceed on leave, said "The case of Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo is proof that corruption is fighting the president."